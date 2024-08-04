Jon Gruden spotted at notable NFL training camp in full team gear

Jon Gruden was spotted at a notable NFL team’s training camp on Sunday.

Gruden was seen wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear on the field at Missouri Western State University, which is where the Chiefs have held training camp. The former Las Vegas Raiders coach chatted with Andy Reid and some players.

Job Gruden with Andy Reid.. they shared a fist bump before this and Gruden was giving some words to Isiah Pacheco as well.. pic.twitter.com/snZBvbw5xL — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) August 4, 2024

In addition to coaching against one another in the NFL, Gruden and Reid worked together on Mike Holmgren’s staff with the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s. The two have spoken fondly of one another on numerous occasions in the past.

There has been no indication that Gruden will join the Chiefs in any official capacity, but it was noteworthy for him to be so visible at an NFL team’s training camp. The 60-year-old has not worked in the NFL since 2021, when he resigned as head coach of Raiders over a leaked email scandal. Gruden later sued the NFL, claiming people within the league intentionally leaked the emails to force him out of a job. That litigation is still ongoing.

Gruden landed a surprising new football job earlier this year and was at one point linked to an NFC team. It is possible that the former Super Bowl champion could slowly be easing his way back into the NFL picture.