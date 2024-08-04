 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 4, 2024

Jon Gruden spotted at notable NFL training camp in full team gear

August 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jon Gruden in a Raiders hat

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gruden was spotted at a notable NFL team’s training camp on Sunday.

Gruden was seen wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear on the field at Missouri Western State University, which is where the Chiefs have held training camp. The former Las Vegas Raiders coach chatted with Andy Reid and some players.

In addition to coaching against one another in the NFL, Gruden and Reid worked together on Mike Holmgren’s staff with the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s. The two have spoken fondly of one another on numerous occasions in the past.

There has been no indication that Gruden will join the Chiefs in any official capacity, but it was noteworthy for him to be so visible at an NFL team’s training camp. The 60-year-old has not worked in the NFL since 2021, when he resigned as head coach of Raiders over a leaked email scandal. Gruden later sued the NFL, claiming people within the league intentionally leaked the emails to force him out of a job. That litigation is still ongoing.

Gruden landed a surprising new football job earlier this year and was at one point linked to an NFC team. It is possible that the former Super Bowl champion could slowly be easing his way back into the NFL picture.

Article Tags

Jon GrudenKansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus