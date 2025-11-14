Jon Gruden’s stance on the Giants head coach job has been revealed

While it is unclear if Jon Gruden could be an actual candidate for the New York Giants head coach job, there are some indications that Gruden might be interested if the team came calling.

Gruden’s brother, former NFL head coach Jay Gruden, appeared on “The Arena: Gridiron” this week and was asked if he felt Jon would be interested in the job. Jay felt he absolutely would.

“I think he’d be very interested,” Jay Gruden said. “He loves football. He loves Jaxson Dart. If you have a young quarterback who’s talented like Jaxson, you want a guy like Jon who’s going to challenge him every day.

“If you want a guy that gets the most out of your quarterback, the most out of your team, then I believe Jon Gruden would be a good fit. Does he want to do it? I have no idea. … If given the opportunity, if he’s lucky enough to get one, he would really think about it.”

Obviously, Jay Gruden is not going to be publicly critical of his brother, and it does not sound as if he is trying to speak for Jon. The fact that he left the door open, however, will fuel speculation.

Jon Gruden’s fondness for Dart has been established, and the Giants job is certainly a big one. It makes sense that he would listen, and many people think he would be a great fit. However, Gruden is still suing the NFL over the circumstances that led to his dismissal from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, which might keep teams away for now.

The Giants have a coaching vacancy after firing Brian Daboll on Monday. Their list of candidates is not clear yet, but it could be a different coach who garners attention from the franchise.