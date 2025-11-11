Unexpected head coach candidate keeps getting linked to Giants

The New York Giants will spend the coming months trying to identify the right head coach who can turn their recent misfortunes around, and many believe they could pursue a surprising candidate.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is widely viewed as a potential target for the Giants should he become available. SNY’s Connor Hughes on Monday listed Stefanski as his first of eight candidates to watch for the Giants job. Hughes expects Stefanski to be in “extremely high demand” if the Browns fire the coach.

That meshes with what ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” ahead of Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Orlovsky confidently declared that Stefanski would be his top target if he were leading the Giants’ search.

“The No. 1 name that I would pay attention to if I were the Giants is what happens in Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski. If I could hand-pick a guy, it would be Stefanski,” Orlovsky said. “He’s an outstanding coach, a two-time Coach of the Year. I understand people in Cleveland are like, ‘This guy can’t coach.’ There’s a lot of empirical data that would say otherwise.”

Stefanski recently gave up play-calling duties with the Browns for the second time in two years. Many fans are hoping that the next step will be Stefanski getting fired.

The 43-year-old Stefanski is in his sixth season as the head coach in Cleveland. He led the team to the playoffs in his first year in 2020 and again in 2023. He was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year both seasons.

Like many Browns coaches before him, Stefanski’s tenure has been plagued by the team’s inability to find a long-term solution at quarterback. Cleveland traded three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson prior to the 2022 season and then signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, which has been a complete disaster. The Browns are now hoping that either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders turns into a quality NFL starter.

Jaxson Dart has shown a lot of potential with the Giants this season. The idea of coaching the former Ole Miss star might appeal to Stefanski. New York may also want to go with an experienced coach after Daboll did not pan out, so it would not be a surprise if they are keeping tabs on Stefanski.