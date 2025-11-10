Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden keeps getting linked to an NFL team

Jon Gruden smiling
Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gruden has been linked to various head coach jobs in recent months, and there is a new NFL team that can be added to the list.

The New York Giants officially have a head coach vacancy after they fired Brian Daboll on Monday. Gruden has spoken on multiple occasions since the NFL Draft earlier this year about how much he loves Jaxson Dart, which is why many fans feel the Giants should hire the former Super Bowl champion.

After the Giants announced that they have fired Daboll, people were quick to point out how Gruden is a huge fan of the team’s rookie quarterback.

Gruden currently works for Barstool Sports. He met with several top quarterback prospects leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft for a “QB Class” segment that was similar to the popular “QB Camp” segment he had when he was with ESPN. One of the quarterbacks Gruden met with was Dart.

Gruden has not coached since he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 following a leaked email scandal. The 62-year-old has said he wants to coach again, though he has also expressed an interest in coaching in college. He visited the Georgia Bulldogs over the summer and openly spoke about how much much he would love to coach in the SEC.

Gruden is still suing the NFL, so that might complicate things for him even if the Giants or another NFL team were interested in hiring him. But as long as he continues to work for Barstool Sports and remain in the public spotlight, he is going to keep getting linked to prominent head coach jobs.

