Jon Gruden keeps getting linked to an NFL team

Jon Gruden has been linked to various head coach jobs in recent months, and there is a new NFL team that can be added to the list.

The New York Giants officially have a head coach vacancy after they fired Brian Daboll on Monday. Gruden has spoken on multiple occasions since the NFL Draft earlier this year about how much he loves Jaxson Dart, which is why many fans feel the Giants should hire the former Super Bowl champion.

After the Giants announced that they have fired Daboll, people were quick to point out how Gruden is a huge fan of the team’s rookie quarterback.

SHOULD THE #GIANTS HIRE JON GRUDEN AS THEIR NEXT HEAD COACH…?



Gruden is a Super Bowl champion and is in the Bucs Ring of Honor.



Jon is considered a quarterback guru, who can properly develop Jaxson Dart.



Dart and Gruden have a relationship already and Gruden is a huge fan. pic.twitter.com/sj0Zt7Ii8y — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 10, 2025

John Mara needs to look no further and make Jon Gruden the next Giants head coach pic.twitter.com/vem3C0krNT — Mannie. (@PremierVee) November 10, 2025

Gruden currently works for Barstool Sports. He met with several top quarterback prospects leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft for a “QB Class” segment that was similar to the popular “QB Camp” segment he had when he was with ESPN. One of the quarterbacks Gruden met with was Dart.

New York Giants fans… you are getting one tough SOB!



Congratulations to Jaxson Dart!! pic.twitter.com/KeAdACKlxw — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 25, 2025

Gruden has not coached since he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 following a leaked email scandal. The 62-year-old has said he wants to coach again, though he has also expressed an interest in coaching in college. He visited the Georgia Bulldogs over the summer and openly spoke about how much much he would love to coach in the SEC.

Gruden is still suing the NFL, so that might complicate things for him even if the Giants or another NFL team were interested in hiring him. But as long as he continues to work for Barstool Sports and remain in the public spotlight, he is going to keep getting linked to prominent head coach jobs.