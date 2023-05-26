Jon Gruden helping Saints adapt offense to Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints are trying to set up their offense to get the best out of new quarterback Derek Carr. To do so, they have taken the step of bringing in his former coach to offer some advice.

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent time at the Saints’ facility this week to provide some advice on the offense, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Gruden spent extensive time with Carr and the offensive coaching staff to discuss tailoring the offense to Carr’s strengths.

Gruden coached Carr from 2018 to 2021. Aside from his near-MVP season in 2016, Carr’s best statistical seasons came under Gruden, with the quarterback throwing for at least 4,000 yards in each of the three full seasons he spent under Gruden.

Notably, this is Gruden’s first affiliation with an NFL team of any sort since he was forced to resign in 2021 when damaging emails publicly surfaced. The ex-Raiders coach has subsequently filed a lawsuit against the NFL over the circumstances of his exit.