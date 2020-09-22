 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 21, 2020

Jon Gruden, Sean Payton may be headed for mask fines too

September 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jon Gruden

The NFL showed on Monday that it is serious about handing out fines to coaches who do not wear their masks during games. Sean Payton and Jon Gruden could be headed for fines as well.

Both Gruden and Payton were seen with their masks/face coverings near their neck on the sidelines during “Monday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

Some head coaches are having difficulty communicating/coaching during games while wearing their masks, which seems to be leading to the problem.

Kyle Shanahan, Vic Fangio and Pete Carroll all received $100,000 fines for not wearing their masks during Week 2. Their teams were fined $250,000 as well, totaling $1.05 million in fines.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus