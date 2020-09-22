Jon Gruden, Sean Payton may be headed for mask fines too

The NFL showed on Monday that it is serious about handing out fines to coaches who do not wear their masks during games. Sean Payton and Jon Gruden could be headed for fines as well.

Both Gruden and Payton were seen with their masks/face coverings near their neck on the sidelines during “Monday Night Football” between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

Scowling chin mask Gruden is everything pic.twitter.com/8uGzP4LAFQ — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) September 22, 2020

Great job @NFL @nflcommish with the compliance with mask wearing. It's especially upsetting to see maskless Sean Payton yelling at the referee. It was happening all weekend. Might need another memo. #RoleModel #Not #MondayNightFootball #COVID19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/cojYq3buAk — Dave Owens (@dave_darve) September 22, 2020

Some head coaches are having difficulty communicating/coaching during games while wearing their masks, which seems to be leading to the problem.

Kyle Shanahan, Vic Fangio and Pete Carroll all received $100,000 fines for not wearing their masks during Week 2. Their teams were fined $250,000 as well, totaling $1.05 million in fines.