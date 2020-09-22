 Skip to main content
NFL fines three coaches, teams over $1 million combined over masks

September 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Pete Carroll no mask

The NFL on Monday handed out over $1 million in fines to three head coaches and their respective teams over masks.

Head coaches Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan and Vic Fangio each were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks. Their respective teams, the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos, were each fined $250,000 for the matter. Altogether, that is $1,050,000 in fines.

The NFL has made it clear they want teams and coaches to take the situation seriously. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay heard from the league over his mask in Week 1. Warnings were sent out then. Now that it’s Week 2, the league has escalated matters to a fine, which is something we knew was coming.

The league has mandated the usage of masks as they try to limit any possible exposure to and spread of the coronavirus.

