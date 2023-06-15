 Skip to main content
Jon Gruden working with 1 prominent free agent QB

June 14, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jon Gruden with a visor on

Dec 22, 2019; Carson, California, USA; Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gruden is apparently going over Spider 2 Y Banana this offseason with a big name.

According to a report on Wednesday by Adam Schefter of ESPN, free agent quarterback Carson Wentz is spending time in Tampa Bay doing work with the former Las Vegas Raiders coach Gruden. Wentz is said to be throwing and going over film with Gruden.

The ex-All-Pro Wentz remains unsigned after losing his starting job with the Washington Commanders last season. Schefter adds that Wentz still intends to play this year and is waiting for the right situation. Previous reports had suggested that Wentz would be willing to accept a role as a backup.

As for Gruden, he is still keeping close to the game of football nearly two years after losing his job with the Raiders due to his major email scandal (and subsequent lawsuit against the NFL). Gruden was recently spotted working with the New Orleans Saints, a visit that sparked criticism.

