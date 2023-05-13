Carson Wentz reportedly willing to accept new role in 2023

Carson Wentz remains without a team after an underwhelming 2022 season, and a new report suggests the quarterback is accepting reality regarding how NFL teams view him.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Jeremy Fowler reported that Wentz is willing to accept a backup role and remains eager to play in 2023.

“I was told he’s been working out in L.A., plans to play this year,” Fowler said, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report. “He’s had interest from some teams. He’s open to various roles; could be as a starter, could be as a backup, but he just wants to play this coming year.”

At this stage of the offseason, pretty much every team has a clear idea of who their starting quarterback will be, so Wentz is almost certainly not going to land an opportunity like that. Things could change closer to training camp depending on injuries or if teams do not like what they see from their current quarterbacks, and that might be Wentz’s best shot at landing on a roster.

Wentz’s stance isn’t a surprise since he is probably going to have to accept a backup role if he wants a roster spot. That was hinted at earlier in the offseason as well, though it does not appear that the former Philadelphia Eagle is any closer to landing a role after going just 2-5 for Washington last season.