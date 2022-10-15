Packers’ Jon Runyan Jr. got his fine letter from funny source

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. was hit with a fine for unnecessary roughness in last week’s game against the New York Giants. There is nothing exceptionally unusual about this, but what is amusing is how Runyan learned of his fine.

Runyan Jr. got the customary fine letter from the league offices — signed by his father, Jon Runyan, a former player who handles the league’s on-field discipline.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there was nothing in the letter that was out of the ordinary or made any reference to the fact that it involved a father fining his son. It is, however, believed to be the first time in NFL history that anything like this has ever happened.

Just to make matters even weirder, Runyan Sr. had to fine his old college teammate this week too. Maybe that can be an eventual point of discussion if and when the two cross paths.