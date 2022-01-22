Report: Surprising candidate left ‘strong impression’ on Texans

The Houston Texans are among the NFL teams looking for a new head coach, and a surprising name left an impression on them, according to a report.

Former Houston Chronicle Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reported Friday that Jonathan Gannon left a “strong impression” on the Texans after interviewing with them. Wilson further says Gannon interviewed well with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings too.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has made extremely strong impression on the Texans with league sources saying Gannon 'knocked it out of the park' in interviews with them, Broncos and Vikings. Very well-prepared, per sources. Regarded as very strong contender — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 22, 2022

Gannon, 39, just completed his first season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He was a defensive backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings before being hired as Philly’s DC.

The Eagles went 9-8 this season and were 18th in the league in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed.

The Texans have also interviewed Josh McCown, Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi and Brian Flores for their job. They like McCown but reportedly have one hangup with hiring him.