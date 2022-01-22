 Skip to main content
Report: Surprising candidate left ‘strong impression’ on Texans

January 21, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jonathan Gannon at a press conference

The Houston Texans are among the NFL teams looking for a new head coach, and a surprising name left an impression on them, according to a report.

Former Houston Chronicle Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reported Friday that Jonathan Gannon left a “strong impression” on the Texans after interviewing with them. Wilson further says Gannon interviewed well with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings too.

Gannon, 39, just completed his first season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He was a defensive backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings before being hired as Philly’s DC.

The Eagles went 9-8 this season and were 18th in the league in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed.

The Texans have also interviewed Josh McCown, Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi and Brian Flores for their job. They like McCown but reportedly have one hangup with hiring him.

