Texans reportedly have surprising wish for Josh McCown

The Houston Texans’ public flirtation with Josh McCown as a head coach candidate looks more than legitimate at this point.

Despite his lack of coaching experience, McCown appears to be a serious candidate for the Texans’ head coaching position. In fact, chatter is growing throughout the league that the Texans seriously want to hire McCown, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

To that end, Florio reports that the Texans are hopeful that another team will interview McCown, believing that would add legitimacy to his candidacy. Perhaps not coincidentally, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Friday that the Jacksonville Jaguars had at least spoken with McCown.

Jacksonville Jaguars have had a conversation this week with retired quarterback Josh McCown this week, according to league sources. McCown, who had a formal interview with the Texans on Thursday, highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills and intelligence — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2022

The Texans have to be somewhat serious about McCown if they are speaking to him again. After all, they attracted widespread criticism for interviewing him last year. Though he spent 17 years in the NFL, McCown has no coaching experience at the NFL or college level. Any questions about his qualifications are fair, especially when the team seems to have more accomplished options.

Photo: New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown throws the ball during warm ups. The New York Jets host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com