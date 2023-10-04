Is Jonathan Taylor improving his relationship with Colts?

Jonathan Taylor’s relationship with the Indianapolis Colts appeared to be unfixable, but that may not be the case for the running back after all.

Taylor returned to practice with the Colts this week after being activated from the PUP list. The return has brought a change in attitude, with Stephen Holder of ESPN reporting that Taylor’s attitude has been “significantly improved” this week, and that the relationship between player and team is headed in the right direction.

It is not clear, however, that this will have any bearing on Taylor’s contract situation. Taylor still wants a new long-term deal from the Colts, but the team has so far refused to offer one.

A report last week suggested that Taylor still does not want to play for the Colts amid his contract standoff. It may be that he simply has little to gain from being a nuisance at this point, and that putting his head down and being successful would probably be good for his value.

Taylor could make his season debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, though it is not clear if the Colts will play him right away.