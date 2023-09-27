Report reveals Jonathan Taylor’s stance on playing for Colts

Jonathan Taylor will be eligible to resume practicing with the Indianapolis Colts next week, but the big question is whether he will want to. At least one NFL insider has some doubts.

Taylor requested a trade from the Colts during the offseason after they refused to give him a long-term extension. The Colts eventually gave Taylor permission to seek a trade, but nothing came together. Taylor then began the season on the physically unable to perform list, which sidelined him through at least Week 4.

So what now? In a column published on Wednesday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicted that Taylor will be traded prior to the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline.

“From what I understand, he still doesn’t want to play for the Colts, and they still don’t want to give him a long-term contract,” Graziano said. “The time since the preseason has mellowed out the market a bit and maybe created more fertile ground for a deal.”

Graziano mentions the Cleveland Browns as a potential suitor for Taylor. The Browns had no interest in Taylor prior to the season, but they have since lost Nick Chubb for the year.

For what it’s worth, Graziano’s fellow ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said in the same column that he does not believe Taylor will be traded. Fowler does not think the Colts will find a team that is willing to meet their asking price, which was said to be insanely high at one point.

Taylor seemed to drop a hint about his future two weeks ago, but what he does next week should provide more clarity.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021. He played just 11 games and ran for 861 yards due to a lingering ankle issue last season.