Colts make significant Jonathan Taylor practice decision

The Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor remain at odds over his future, but the team is still making a big decision to bring him back to the team this week.

Taylor is eligible to be activated from the PUP list this week, and Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday that the team will do so. The running back is expected to return to practice on Wednesday.

NEWS: Colts coach Shane Steichen says Jonathan Taylor will be activated this week and is scheduled to practice on Wednesday. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 2, 2023

Steichen added that Taylor could play as soon as next Sunday if he looks ready to go during practice.

Reports suggest that Taylor does not particularly want to play for the Colts, with the two sides still locked in a contract dispute after the franchise refused to give him a new long-term deal. However, he does not have a lot to gain from sitting out as long as he is actually healthy.

Taylor dominated the league in 2021, posting 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for the Colts. Injuries have slowed him down since, and he is currently in the final season of his rookie contract.