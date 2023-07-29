Report hints at major problems between Jonathan Taylor and Colts

The recent upheaval in the running back market appears to be causing major problems between Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts, and it may mean the clock is ticking on the relationship between the two sides.

ESPN’s Jonathan Holder suggested Friday that relations between Taylor and the Colts are deteriorating over the team’s unwillingness to offer him a long-term contract right now. While Holder did not say Taylor will be traded, he did suggest that things could go that route if nothing changes.

I’m not predicting that Jonathan Taylor will be traded. But I’m also telling you that things between him and the Colts seem to be unraveling and that everything is on the table right now. My take from tonight’s @SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/8HpEmVZN4X — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 29, 2023

“If they’re not going to offer him an extension — and every indication so far demonstrates that they are not — if that’s not going to happen, then what you have is a very disenchanted player who is very central to the Colts’ hopes,” Holder said in a “SportsCenter” appearance. “It really does beg the question — is a separation in the cards?”

Taylor is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is slated to make roughly $4.3 million this year. That, coupled with recent frustrations among running backs about the positional market, has certainly impacted his relationship with the Colts, though owner Jim Irsay attempted some damage control over comments he made that seemed to irk Taylor even more.

The 24-year-old running back has been central to the Colts’ offense in recent years. While injuries impacted him in 2022, his 2021 season saw him rush for a league-leading 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns.