Jonathan Taylor addresses questions about his future with Colts

Jonathan Taylor resumed practice with the Indianapolis Colts this week after they removed him from the physically unable to perform list, and the star running back insists he has put all the contract drama in the rearview.

Taylor spoke with the media on Thursday for the first time since he asked the Colts to trade him. He said the main goal for him was to get healthy after he battled an ankle injury throughout last season. When asked if he is committed to the Colts, Taylor said that is the reason he showed up to work.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, in his first comments to reporters since his trade request, says, "If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here." He says his health was the main goal, and now he's healthy. Taylor also calls his contractual issues an offseason thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2023

Taylor requested a trade during the offseason after the Colts made it clear they were not willing to sign him to a contract extension. A recent report claimed the former second-round pick still does not want to play for Indianapolis, but Taylor indicated on Wednesday that there is no hostility between him and the team.

There was also talk this week that Taylor’s attitude toward the Colts has changed significantly. It is possible he is keeping things civil while the team looks to trade him prior to the Oct. 31 deadline. Or, Taylor may realize he has very little leverage at this point and just wants to get back on the field.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021. He played just 11 games and ran for 861 yards due to his ankle injury last season. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract.