Reason revealed for Jonathan Taylor leaving Colts camp again

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reported to training camp on Monday after a multi-week holdout, but his return was a short-lived one.

Taylor did return to Indianapolis on Monday, but the Colts said he left again due to a personal matter. The absence was excused, according to the organization.

While this may look shady on the surface, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that Taylor was dealing with a “legitimate personal issue,” and his quick departure had nothing to do with his contract situation.

It’s easy to understand why some fans might be suspicious. Taylor is unhappy with his contract and has demanded a trade from the Colts, a stance that has apparently not changed even though he ultimately reported to camp. It does not sound like this situation is going to have any impact on where things stand between Taylor and the Colts, though.

The 24-year-old running back is also working his way back to full health after being plagued by ankle injuries for much of 2022.