Report reveals Jonathan Taylor’s stance on trade after holdout ends

August 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor looking on

Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs off the field after the Indianapolis Colts are defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor is expected to report to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts this week, which has led many to wonder if the star running back has changed his mind about wanting a trade. Apparently he has not.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Sunday that he expected Taylor to return to the team at some point this week. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Taylor was at the Colts’ facility on Monday.but remains on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury.

Rapoport also said Taylor still wants to be traded.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder also reported on Sunday that Taylor is still seeking a new contract and wants out of Indianapolis if he does not get it. The 24-year-old is reportedly planning to return to the field when he is 100% healthy, as he does not want to experience the same recurring ankle issues he had last season.

There is reportedly one other reason Taylor is seeking a trade other than just his contract situation. Colts owner Jim Irsay has shown no willingness to sign Taylor to an extension, so it is possible the tension could spill over into the regular season.

