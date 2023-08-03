Report reveals 2nd reason for Jonathan Taylor trade request

Jonathan Taylor’s contract situation is a major motivator behind his trade request to the Indianapolis Colts, but there is a secondary issue that is plaguing the relationship between the two sides.

Taylor has issues with how the Colts have managed his recent injuries, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. The running back was not happy when the Colts asked him to return to Indianapolis prior to the start of training camp so he could be assessed by the team’s medical staff. While the team saw this as a routine request, Taylor felt it was part of an effort to put pressure on him to return to practice despite feeling like he needed more recovery time.

The Colts were surprised by Taylor’s level of anger when he did arrive at camp. They thought the running back’s issues were contract-related, and that the two sides understood where they stood on that front.

Taylor’s injury issues took center stage shortly after his trade request, when reports emerged that the Colts were considering putting him on the non-football injury list. Other reports suggested Taylor had arrived at camp reporting back pain, which the running back fervently denied.

Taylor was limited to 11 games in 2022 due to injuries, though he still managed 861 rushing yards. His future with the Colts is in serious doubt considering how much the two sides are at odds right now.