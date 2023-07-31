 Skip to main content
Jonathan Taylor disputes latest report about his status with Colts

July 30, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor looking on

Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs off the field after the Indianapolis Colts are defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor was reportedly dealing with a back injury that threatened to complicate his contract situation. Apparently, the Indianapolis Colts running back didn’t get the memo.

Hours after a report surfaced Sundayon an alleged back injury Taylor suffered from a non-football incident, the 24-year-old responded by stating there was no such back issue.

Taylor sent out a tweet in response.

“1.) Never had a back pain.

“2.) Never reported back pain.

“Not sure who ‘sources’ are, but find new ones,” said Taylor.

The report from ESPN’s Stephen Holder claimed that the Colts were pondering the idea of placing Taylor on the non-football injury list. Such a move would allow Indianapolis to withhold Taylor’s salary for next season.

It also stated that Taylor reported back pain on Tuesday, which was part of the reason why the Colts failed him on his pre-training camp physical. Taylor’s tweet now casts doubt on the alleged timeline of events. It also raises more questions than answers.

This all comes on the heels of Taylor’s trade request and Colts owner Jim Irsay’s subsequent refusal to grant him a change of scenery.

Taylor is in the final year of his 4-year, $7.8 million rookie contract signed in 2020. He was named First-team All-Pro back in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and total carries (332).

Taylor struggled last season after injuring his ankle in Week 4. He missed six games and was hampered by the issue for the rest of the year. Taylor finished the campaign with 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Indianapolis ColtsJonathan Taylor
