Jonathan Taylor disputes latest report about his status with Colts

Jonathan Taylor was reportedly dealing with a back injury that threatened to complicate his contract situation. Apparently, the Indianapolis Colts running back didn’t get the memo.

Hours after a report surfaced Sundayon an alleged back injury Taylor suffered from a non-football incident, the 24-year-old responded by stating there was no such back issue.

Taylor sent out a tweet in response.

“1.) Never had a back pain.

“2.) Never reported back pain.

“Not sure who ‘sources’ are, but find new ones,” said Taylor.

1.) Never had a back pain. 2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

The report from ESPN’s Stephen Holder claimed that the Colts were pondering the idea of placing Taylor on the non-football injury list. Such a move would allow Indianapolis to withhold Taylor’s salary for next season.

It also stated that Taylor reported back pain on Tuesday, which was part of the reason why the Colts failed him on his pre-training camp physical. Taylor’s tweet now casts doubt on the alleged timeline of events. It also raises more questions than answers.

Source to ESPN: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reported to training camp complaining of back pain that was deemed to be from a pre-existing issue. The team is now considering placing him on the non-football injury list, which could result in his not being paid for the regular season. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 31, 2023

This all comes on the heels of Taylor’s trade request and Colts owner Jim Irsay’s subsequent refusal to grant him a change of scenery.

Taylor is in the final year of his 4-year, $7.8 million rookie contract signed in 2020. He was named First-team All-Pro back in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and total carries (332).

Taylor struggled last season after injuring his ankle in Week 4. He missed six games and was hampered by the issue for the rest of the year. Taylor finished the campaign with 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.