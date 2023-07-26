Jordan Love reveals the message he received from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may have left the Green Bay Packers under unpleasant circumstances, but he still seems to have a good relationship with at least one of his ex-teammates.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love revealed he heard from Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, on the eve of training camp, and that Rodgers offered him some advice as he enters his first camp as the undisputed starter.

Jordan Love says Aaron Rodgers reached out last night ahead of Love’s first camp as QB1. Here’s what he told him: pic.twitter.com/nRkkG65an8 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 26, 2023

“Aaron talked to me last night,” Love said. “He said be yourself, have fun, enjoy it. It’s obviously my time now, and just be yourself.”

Love spent three years backing up Rodgers, which was disheartening to him at times. However, any issues between them do not appear to have been personal, as evidenced by Rodgers reaching out to him at this point when few would expect him to.

Packers players seem quite confident in Love, and a vote of confidence from Rodgers probably won’t hurt matters, either.