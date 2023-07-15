Packers player offers major Jordan Love endorsement

While the world waits for its first look at Jordan Love in the role of starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, his teammates keep hyping him up.

Packers running back AJ Dillon said Love has earned the respect and trust of his teammates, adding that anyone would “run through a wall” for their quarterback.

“I think he definitely has all the intangibles,” Dillon said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “He’s earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves. Nothing’s perfect in football, everybody knows that. I think he’s got a lot of support. Everybody would run through a wall for him.”

This is the same tone that has been coming out of Green Bay for much of the offseason. This is a young team now, but most of these players have seen Love operate, both this summer and in years past. While they are never going to throw him under the bus publicly, their praise remains noteworthy.

Love has just one career start to his name, but will inherit the job from Aaron Rodgers at the start of the 2023 season.