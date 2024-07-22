Jordan Love makes big decision about his contract

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been seeking a contract extension this offseason, and he is looking to limit his injury exposure until he gets one.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Monday that Love does not plan to practice until the former first-round pick has a new contract in place. Gutekunst said Love’s camp informed the Packers of the decision on Saturday.

Gutekunst also noted that he believes the two sides are “close” to an agreement.

Jordan Love will not practice until he has a new deal, Brian Gutekunst says. Love’s camp informed Packers of that decision Saturday. Gutekunst says a deal could get done in the coming days, but you never know. Says big deals take time. “I feel we’re close.” pic.twitter.com/yeW5ScbUMm — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 22, 2024

While some have interpreted that to mean Love is holding out, his situation is more of a hold-in. He is still planning to take part in meetings and remain with the team, but he does not want to take the field until he signs a new deal.

There have been reports recently that Love and the Packers are making progress toward an agreement, which is likely why Love prefers to wait until that is finalized.

The Packers drafted Love 26th overall in 2020, though he served as a backup to Aaron Rodgers for his first three seasons. It wasn’t until last season that Love got his opportunity to start. He put together an eye-opening season by passing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions while leading the Packers to a 9-8 record.

Green Bay believes they have a franchise quarterback in Love. The 25-year-old is only under contract through the upcoming season, which is why the two sides are motivated to get a new deal done.