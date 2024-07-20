 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 20, 2024

Jordan Love contract talks with Packers reportedly are ‘positive’

July 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jordan Love may be one of the quarterbacks next in line to get a contract extension, and things reportedly are trending in a positive direction between him and the Green Bay Packers.

Reporter Jeremy Fowler spoke on ESPN Saturday morning about Love’s contract situation and offered a promising update.

“The Packers and Love have had some discussions,” Fowler said. “I’m told the vibes are positive, but there hasn’t been a lot of production as far as getting close to a deal.”

Fowler added that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to get a deal done with the quarterback.

The Packers drafted Love 26th overall in 2020, though he served as a backup to Aaron Rodgers for his first three seasons. It wasn’t until last season that Love got his opportunity to start. He put together an eye-opening season by passing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions while leading the Packers to a 9-8 record.

Green Bay believes they have a franchise quarterback in Love. The 25-year-old is only under contract through the upcoming season, which is why the Packers are motivated to lock him up long term.

Article Tags

Green Bay PackersJordan Love
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus