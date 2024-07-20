Jordan Love contract talks with Packers reportedly are ‘positive’

Jordan Love may be one of the quarterbacks next in line to get a contract extension, and things reportedly are trending in a positive direction between him and the Green Bay Packers.

Reporter Jeremy Fowler spoke on ESPN Saturday morning about Love’s contract situation and offered a promising update.

“The Packers and Love have had some discussions,” Fowler said. “I’m told the vibes are positive, but there hasn’t been a lot of production as far as getting close to a deal.”

Fowler added that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to get a deal done with the quarterback.

The Packers drafted Love 26th overall in 2020, though he served as a backup to Aaron Rodgers for his first three seasons. It wasn’t until last season that Love got his opportunity to start. He put together an eye-opening season by passing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions while leading the Packers to a 9-8 record.

Green Bay believes they have a franchise quarterback in Love. The 25-year-old is only under contract through the upcoming season, which is why the Packers are motivated to lock him up long term.