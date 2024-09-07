Jordan Love’s knee injury timetable revealed

The Green Bay Packers appear to have avoided a worst-case scenario with quarterback Jordan Love.

Tests revealed that Love suffered a sprained MCL in the final moments of the Packers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the injury is thought to be between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 sprain, which will likely sideline Love for “a few weeks.”

My understanding is Jordan Love has between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 MCL sprain, which means he’ll miss a few weeks but not extended time. https://t.co/MLlvzGz9AU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2024

Notably, Love did not suffer any damage to his ACL, as initial tests indicated.

While not ideal, this will probably draw a sigh of relief from the Packers considering how concerning the injury looked. The team’s next three games are against the Indianapolis Colts, at the Tennessee Titans, and home to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts were a playoff team last year, but the Titans and Vikings are opponents Green Bay would otherwise be favored against.

Malik Willis would likely be lined up to start however many games Love misses, even though he only joined the team last week.