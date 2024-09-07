 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 7, 2024

Packers get good initial news on Jordan Love injury

September 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Green Bay Packers got some positive initial news on Jordan Love, though the quarterback is far from out of the woods.

Initial testing done Saturday indicated that Love’s ACL is intact, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, the quarterback is still facing “a wide range of outcomes” that could show up in further testing.

The upside of this news is that a worst-case scenario becomes less likely. While there appeared to be some sort of pop in his leg on replay, it was not even clear specifically what Love may have hurt in the final moments of Friday’s game. The Packers still have to worry about a multi-week injury at this point, though they will hope to have avoided it.

Love finished 17/34 for 260 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in a five-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Article Tags

Jordan Love
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus