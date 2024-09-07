Packers get good initial news on Jordan Love injury

The Green Bay Packers got some positive initial news on Jordan Love, though the quarterback is far from out of the woods.

Initial testing done Saturday indicated that Love’s ACL is intact, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, the quarterback is still facing “a wide range of outcomes” that could show up in further testing.

The upside of this news is that a worst-case scenario becomes less likely. While there appeared to be some sort of pop in his leg on replay, it was not even clear specifically what Love may have hurt in the final moments of Friday’s game. The Packers still have to worry about a multi-week injury at this point, though they will hope to have avoided it.

Love finished 17/34 for 260 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in a five-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.