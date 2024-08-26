 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 26, 2024

Titans trade Malik Willis to notable NFC team

August 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Malik Willis at the Scouting Combine

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans have officially given up on Malik Willis.

Willis on Monday was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The Packers currently have Sean Clifford and seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt as their two quarterbacks behind Jordan Love, so Willis should have an opportunity to secure a primary backup job in Green Bay.

Willis was drafted by the Titans in the third round in 2022. Tennessee was hoping to have him sit behind Ryan Tannehill and develop into a starter, but that plan did not work out. The Titans then drafted Will Levis with the first pick of the second round last year, which signaled that they did not believe Willis could be their quarterback of the future.

In 11 total career games, Willis has completed 53% of his passes for 353 yards, no touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has 144 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Article Tags

Green Bay PackersMalik WillisTennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus