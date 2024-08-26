Titans trade Malik Willis to notable NFC team

The Tennessee Titans have officially given up on Malik Willis.

Willis on Monday was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

QB trade: Titans are sending QB Malik Willis to the Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, per sources. Willis is likely to back up Jordan Love. pic.twitter.com/stzUJ7EvSc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

The Packers currently have Sean Clifford and seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt as their two quarterbacks behind Jordan Love, so Willis should have an opportunity to secure a primary backup job in Green Bay.

Willis was drafted by the Titans in the third round in 2022. Tennessee was hoping to have him sit behind Ryan Tannehill and develop into a starter, but that plan did not work out. The Titans then drafted Will Levis with the first pick of the second round last year, which signaled that they did not believe Willis could be their quarterback of the future.

In 11 total career games, Willis has completed 53% of his passes for 353 yards, no touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has 144 rushing yards and a score on the ground.