Look: Jordan Love’s mother, girlfriend had terrible seats at QB’s first start

Jordan Love made the first start of his NFL career on Sunday, and his mother and girlfriend were in attendance to watch him play. They may have needed binoculars, but they were there.

Love’s mother, Anna Love, and girlfriend, Ronika Stone, were shown during the first half of the FOX broadcast of Green Bay’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Erin Andrews noted that they were sitting in “the away team’s appointed seats,” which were in the very last row of Arrowhead Stadium.

It may be true that those are the appointed seats for the road team, but was there really nothing the Packers could do? Surely they could have worked some connections to allow Love’s mother to watch her son without getting a nosebleed. Or, perhaps Anna felt more comfortable being seated in the last row in a hostile road environment.

Stone is also a star athlete, as she was a volleyball player at the University of Oregon. She holds several records at the school.

Love was thrust into a starting role this week after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Since he’s unvaccinated, Rodgers must miss a minimum of 10 days. While the reigning NFL MVP says Joe Rogan has helped him recover quickly, it’s possible he could miss next week’s game as well. Hopefully Love’s mother and girlfriend get some better seats if Love starts again.