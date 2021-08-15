Jordan Love had fans buzzing despite subpar first preseason game

Jordan Love was all the buzz around the NFL on Saturday night.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback started against the Houston Texans in the first week of the preseason. Love began the game slowly, going 3-and-out on his first two possessions. But on his third possession, he drove the Packers 88 yards for a touchdown.

This 3rd-and-9 conversion where Love showed some nice touch over the middle was the highlight of the drive:

That pass plus the touchdown had people chirping.

Everyone has been curious to know how Love could perform considering this is likely to be Aaron Rodgers’ final season with the Packers. Is he ready to take over? How well would the Packers do with him leading the team?

Though the touchdown drive looked good, the rest of the half did not go well for Green Bay’s offense. They turned the ball over on downs, punted, and lost a fumble before packing it in for halftime.

Love’s final numbers looked good: 12/17 for 122 yards and a touchdown. But the deeper stats were less impressive: only one of Love’s possessions resulted in points. Rodgers shouldn’t worry too much about the threat of Love taking his job anytime soon.