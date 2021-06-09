Jordan Love says he is ‘ready’ if needed after impressing in OTAs

It’s still not clear who the Green Bay Packers will have as their quarterback when the regular season starts, but Jordan Love is not shying away from the possibility of it being him.

Love said Wednesday he would be “ready” for Week 1 if called upon to start for any reason, sounding a note of confidence in the process.

Question: “Should the opportunity present itself, will you be ready to be the quarterback Week No. 1?” Jordan Love: “I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 9, 2021

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the quote came after a very impressive day of workouts from Love that saw him impress coaches and media members alike.

What a stretch for Jordan Love: * Wheel route to AJ Dillon right sideline for 30 yards. * Free play deep to Lazard for 45. * Deep corner route to Juwann Winfee for 30. * Deep sideline to Aaron Jones for 30. He was so that TE coach Justin Outten started fanning him. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 9, 2021

It’s worth noting that this performance came on the heels of Love struggling on Tuesday. He’s still very young, and it’s inevitable that there will be ups and downs.

Love has been put in a very awkward spot as Aaron Rodgers publicly feuds with the Packers. It could, however, prove to be just the opportunity Love needs. He seems to be winning over his teammates as well, so if he does have to start, Green Bay may well be comfortable with that.