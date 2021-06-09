 Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Jordan Love says he is ‘ready’ if needed after impressing in OTAs

June 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

It’s still not clear who the Green Bay Packers will have as their quarterback when the regular season starts, but Jordan Love is not shying away from the possibility of it being him.

Love said Wednesday he would be “ready” for Week 1 if called upon to start for any reason, sounding a note of confidence in the process.

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the quote came after a very impressive day of workouts from Love that saw him impress coaches and media members alike.

It’s worth noting that this performance came on the heels of Love struggling on Tuesday. He’s still very young, and it’s inevitable that there will be ups and downs.

Love has been put in a very awkward spot as Aaron Rodgers publicly feuds with the Packers. It could, however, prove to be just the opportunity Love needs. He seems to be winning over his teammates as well, so if he does have to start, Green Bay may well be comfortable with that.

