Jordan Reed agrees to one-year contract with 49ers

Jordan Reed has a new home as he looks to resume his NFL career following his extensive concussion issues.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Reed has agreed to an incentive-laden one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Washington Football Team Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed reached agreement on an incentive-laden, one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, sources tell ESPN. Reed is 30, has a history of concussions, but when healthy – as he is now – he is one of the game’s elite tight ends. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2020

Reed has played in 19 games over the last three seasons due to recurring concussion issues, and hasn’t actually appeared in a game since 2018. He’s had seven in his NFL career, but this hasn’t dissuaded him from trying to keep his NFL career going.

It’s been a while since Reed, now 30, has produced at elite levels due to his lack of health. His 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015 is just a glimpse of what he can be if he can simply stay on the field.