Josh Allen makes embarrassing admission about touchdown pass against Patriots

Josh Allen put together a historic performance in his Buffalo Bills’ dominant 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in their AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night.

Allen went 21/25 for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the freezing cold. His 157.6 passer rating was nearly perfect. Allen became the first quarterback in playoff history with 300 passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns, and 60 rushing yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Josh Allen is the first QB in our database to have a playoff game with 300+ passing yards, 5+ passing TDs, and 60+ rushing yards pic.twitter.com/pWZOc01aqB — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 16, 2022

The Bills also accomplished an incredible feat in their win.

As impressive as Allen was in the game, there is one thing he is not taking credit for.

The Bills quarterback admitted after his team’s win that his first touchdown pass of the game, which went to Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone, was unintentional. Allen admitted he was trying to throw the ball away and didn’t even know it went for a TD.

Josh Allen admits he was trying to throw the ball away on his first TD to Dawson Knox. Said he had no idea what happened because he didn’t see the replay on the scoreboard. Unreal. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 16, 2022

Here is a look at the play:

What a play. Josh Allen buys time and eventually finds Dawson Knox in the back of the endzone who elevates to bring it down. 7-0 #Bills. Great start to this one. pic.twitter.com/qSj2EUaJOO — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 16, 2022

Well, now that he mentions it, it sure looked like Allen was giving up on the play when he made the throw. Still, we won’t hold that against him.

That’s how you know everything was going Buffalo’s way. Even when he was trying to throw the ball away, a pass still went for a touchdown.

Had Buffalo lost the game, Allen probably wouldn’t have admitted it. But since they won, what difference does it make to admit the truth?