Josh Allen makes embarrassing admission about touchdown pass against Patriots

January 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Dawson Knox falls while catching

Josh Allen put together a historic performance in his Buffalo Bills’ dominant 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in their AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night.

Allen went 21/25 for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the freezing cold. His 157.6 passer rating was nearly perfect. Allen became the first quarterback in playoff history with 300 passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns, and 60 rushing yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Bills also accomplished an incredible feat in their win.

As impressive as Allen was in the game, there is one thing he is not taking credit for.

The Bills quarterback admitted after his team’s win that his first touchdown pass of the game, which went to Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone, was unintentional. Allen admitted he was trying to throw the ball away and didn’t even know it went for a TD.

Here is a look at the play:

Well, now that he mentions it, it sure looked like Allen was giving up on the play when he made the throw. Still, we won’t hold that against him.

That’s how you know everything was going Buffalo’s way. Even when he was trying to throw the ball away, a pass still went for a touchdown.

Had Buffalo lost the game, Allen probably wouldn’t have admitted it. But since they won, what difference does it make to admit the truth?

