Josh Allen reveals big change he’s trying to make this season

The Buffalo Bills have signaled their commitment to quarterback Josh Allen with his huge contract extension, and it looks to be a sound investment. However, Allen has been working hard during the offseason to get even better.

Allen revealed to Peter King of Football Morning in America that he spent the offseason working with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer on the mental side of the game. Allen admitted that he got too mentally down on himself for mistakes in the past, and at times became too determined to play the hero.

“Back in the day I tried to play pissed off on the field and I found myself not playing very well, tensed up,” Allen said. “Now, whether it be small things like listening to calming music pregame, to not be so hyped and anxious for the game.

“Just trying not to be a hero. Trust in the guys on the field with me, trust in the playcalls, and not try to do too much and I think that’s something that I kind of had in my rookie year was trying to play hero-ball and it’s something I’ve been working on. I’ve got an extreme amount of trust in the guys on the field with me, with coach Dabs [offensive coordinator Brian Daboll] and the relationship we have with calling plays and us going out and executing.”

The Bills won’t want Allen to get too conservative, but he has talent around him he can take advantage of. Importantly, he has the right attitude here as well, and the focus on the mental side of things is vital. Allen isn’t afraid to play with a chip on his shoulder, but knowing when to restrain yourself a little will be huge for him in limiting mistakes and making the most intelligent plays he can.