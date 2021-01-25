 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 25, 2021

Josh Allen has great quote about what he proved in 2020

January 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen silenced the doubters in 2020, and he’s quite proud of it.

Despite the Bills’ AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it was a banner year for Allen. The third-year quarterback threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Allen’s pretty proud of that. He’s also quite pleased to have made the people who drafted him look smart.

Allen definitely was not the slam dunk choice when the Bills picked him seventh overall in 2018. There were definitely those who thought the Bills had made a mistake. Some of the doubters even played in the league. After the year he had, Allen probably won’t be hearing many of those criticisms anymore.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus