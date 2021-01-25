Josh Allen has great quote about what he proved in 2020

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen silenced the doubters in 2020, and he’s quite proud of it.

Despite the Bills’ AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it was a banner year for Allen. The third-year quarterback threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Allen’s pretty proud of that. He’s also quite pleased to have made the people who drafted him look smart.

Asked what he proved this year, QB Josh Allen: “I proved they didn’t make a mistake by drafting me. I’m just trying to help this team win (however) I can.” #Bills — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 25, 2021

Allen definitely was not the slam dunk choice when the Bills picked him seventh overall in 2018. There were definitely those who thought the Bills had made a mistake. Some of the doubters even played in the league. After the year he had, Allen probably won’t be hearing many of those criticisms anymore.