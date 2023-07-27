Josh Allen’s awesome exchange with Bills fan goes viral

Josh Allen shared a great moment with a young Buffalo Bills fan at training camp this week, and the fan has her brother to thank for making it happen.

A Bills fan caught Allen’s attention as the star quarterback was heading into the locker room following Wednesday’s practice. Rather than seeking an autograph, the boy pointed out his sister and told Allen how much of a fan she is. Allen then went over and gave the young girl, who was in tears, a hug. Jennifer Lewke of WHEC-TV shared a video of the exchange.

An older brother passed up a shot at an autograph while asking @JoshAllenQB to find his sister and give her a hug and the @BuffaloBills QB did just that! She was in tears! @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/WFnktLOJhV — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) July 26, 2023

That was an awesome moment all around.

Allen has always been good about signing autographs and interacting with fans — even ones that don’t support the Bills.