Josh Allen’s awesome exchange with Bills fan goes viral

July 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen shared a great moment with a young Buffalo Bills fan at training camp this week, and the fan has her brother to thank for making it happen.

A Bills fan caught Allen’s attention as the star quarterback was heading into the locker room following Wednesday’s practice. Rather than seeking an autograph, the boy pointed out his sister and told Allen how much of a fan she is. Allen then went over and gave the young girl, who was in tears, a hug. Jennifer Lewke of WHEC-TV shared a video of the exchange.

That was an awesome moment all around.

Allen has always been good about signing autographs and interacting with fans — even ones that don’t support the Bills.

