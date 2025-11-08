Josh Allen fined $14,000 by the NFL

Josh Allen’s “violent” touchdown celebration got him fined over $14,000 by the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was fined $14,491 on Saturday for that the league called unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically referring to a “violent” celebration he used against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and wide receiver Elijah Moore both used a throat slash celebration after Allen’s 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Elijah Moore were each fined for this celebration after Allen's touchdown vs. the Chiefs. Allen was fined $14,491 and Moore was fined $13,888 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) pic.twitter.com/rAYJqfwbyF — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 8, 2025

Moore was also fined for the gesture.

The throat slash is one of a handful of celebrations that the NFL is cracking down on this year, having deemed it violent. Players can also be flagged for mimicking firing a gun for the same reason.

The fine is nothing for Allen, who can easily afford it. He may find the whole thing a bit ridiculous, as will many fans, but the NFL has been very clear and consistent on enforcement of taunting and celebration rules this season. Some would argue they have been a little bit too aggressive in trying to get rid of certain gestures.