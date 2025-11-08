Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen fined $14,000 by the NFL

Josh Allen with a hat on
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen’s “violent” touchdown celebration got him fined over $14,000 by the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was fined $14,491 on Saturday for that the league called unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically referring to a “violent” celebration he used against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and wide receiver Elijah Moore both used a throat slash celebration after Allen’s 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Moore was also fined for the gesture.

The throat slash is one of a handful of celebrations that the NFL is cracking down on this year, having deemed it violent. Players can also be flagged for mimicking firing a gun for the same reason.

The fine is nothing for Allen, who can easily afford it. He may find the whole thing a bit ridiculous, as will many fans, but the NFL has been very clear and consistent on enforcement of taunting and celebration rules this season. Some would argue they have been a little bit too aggressive in trying to get rid of certain gestures.

