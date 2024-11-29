Josh Allen reveals huge personal news

Josh Allen announced some big personal news on Friday.

Allen and Hailee Steinfeld shared a joint post on Instagram announced that the two had gotten engaged.

The post included a photo of Allen down on one knee on a grassy area that overlooked a body of water. He and Steinfeld appeared to be kissing in front of an arch that was decorated with flowers.

The caption of the post included the date: 11•22•24.

The Buffalo Bills host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 13. They had Week 12 off, which seems to confirm that Allen proposed during his bye week.

Allen and Steinfeld have been dating since at least May 2023.

Steinfeld, 27, is a well-known actress who was received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2010 film “True Grit.” She has also appeared in the “Pitch Perfect” movie series and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the Disney+ TV miniseries “Hawkeye.” On top of that, Steinfeld is a successful singer with multiple platinum singles and EPs.

Allen is in his 7th season as the Bills’ quarterback. He has made two Pro Bowls and is frequently an MVP finalist.