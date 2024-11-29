 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 29, 2024

Josh Allen reveals huge personal news

November 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Josh Allen with a hat on

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen announced some big personal news on Friday.

Allen and Hailee Steinfeld shared a joint post on Instagram announced that the two had gotten engaged.

The post included a photo of Allen down on one knee on a grassy area that overlooked a body of water. He and Steinfeld appeared to be kissing in front of an arch that was decorated with flowers.

The caption of the post included the date: 11•22•24.

The Buffalo Bills host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 13. They had Week 12 off, which seems to confirm that Allen proposed during his bye week.

Allen and Steinfeld have been dating since at least May 2023.

Steinfeld, 27, is a well-known actress who was received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2010 film “True Grit.” She has also appeared in the “Pitch Perfect” movie series and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the Disney+ TV miniseries “Hawkeye.” On top of that, Steinfeld is a successful singer with multiple platinum singles and EPs.

Allen is in his 7th season as the Bills’ quarterback. He has made two Pro Bowls and is frequently an MVP finalist.

Article Tags

Hailee SteinfeldJosh Allen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus