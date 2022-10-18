Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved.

Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.

James Kattato of WKBW in Buffalo shared on Tuesday that Allen’s hurdle had been immortalized in the streets of Buffalo. Graphic designer Rory Allen spruced up the intersection sign at Wellington Road and Hertel Avenue. The Hertel Ave. part was changed to “Hurdle Ave.” and a cardboard cutout of Allen’s hurdle was placed on top. Take a look.

Only in Buffalo💙❤️ Josh Allen's INSANE hurdle against the Kansas City Chiefs makes its way to the streets! This is awesome work by @roryallen Hertel Ave. has become Hurdle Ave. 😎 @WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lRUx0Ujlhr — James Kattato (@jckattato) October 18, 2022

There is no word yet on if city officials will allow the modified sign to stay up. But that image is a perfect encapsulation of what makes Allen, a true dual-threat quarterback, so unique as a player.

The honor was probably long overdue for Allen as well. Last year, he also had an equally impressive hurdle in another game against Kansas City.