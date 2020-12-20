Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes have funny reaction to penalties costing Bills touchdown

Both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes had a funny reaction to the Buffalo Bills being unable to score a touchdown on a possession Saturday due to penalties.

The Bills were leading the Denver Broncos 35-13 late in the third quarter and looking for more.

Two plays after getting a touchdown pass nullified by an offensive pass interference call, Allen threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie. However, the TD was nullified by an illegal formation penalty.

“How many times do we gotta score?” Allen was heard asking.

Mahomes joked that Allen had three touchdown passes on the drive.

Man has 3 passing TDs on this drive somehow — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 20, 2020

Guess what? After all that, the Bills ended up with a field goal on the drive. They ended up winning 48-19.