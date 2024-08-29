Josh Allen had great reaction to peers naming him ‘most overrated’ QB

A group of anonymous NFL players believe that Josh Allen is the most overrated quarterback in the league, and you can probably guess how the Buffalo Bills star feels about those opinions.

ESPN recently conducted a survey of 103 anonymous NFL players to get their thoughts on the league’s current quarterbacks. One of the most interesting results of the survey was that Allen was voted “most overrated quarterback,” though he only needed 11 votes to take home the honor.

Not long after the survey was published, Allen took to social media with a funny reaction.

“So you’re telling me, I was voted as the #1 … best trash talker??? Let’s goooooo!!!” Allen wrote.

So you’re telling me, I was voted as the #1 … best trash talker??? Let’s goooooo!!! pic.twitter.com/Tlz8M7g195 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) August 28, 2024

Allen thinks him being named the most overrated quarterback in the NFL is a product of certain opponents not liking him. He alluded to that during a Wednesday interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“My reaction is I’m not mad that 11 players not on my team don’t like me, right? That’s number one. I actually think that’s a term of endearment. When other players don’t like you, that means I’m doing something the right way,” Allen said. “I am mad at, however, I’m never invited to participate in these anonymous surveys, so that’s where I find this frustrating. I want to be part of these surveys too and give my input as well.”

"I'm just going to keep playing football the way I know how to play it." #Bills superstar @JoshAllenQB reacts w/ @AdamSchein to the ESPN anonymous players survey where he was ranked as the most overrated QB. 🎧 https://t.co/jP0HFpFutU pic.twitter.com/Od7Jmjc2HP — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 28, 2024

Allen was also asked if he will use the poll as motivation. He said he has been doubted enough in his life that he doesn’t need things like that to fuel him.

There is no question Allen is one of the most exciting players in the NFL, but he had a career-worst 18 interceptions last season and lost three fumbles. He also keeps coming up short in the playoffs and tends to make too many mistakes in big moments.

Some would say Allen is overrated. Others would say he is underpaid, though Allen recently had an honest take on that topic.