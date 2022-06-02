Josh Allen reveals gross pregame ritual

Professional athletes have all sorts of weird rituals or superstitions that they partake in before games. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no exception.

Allen revealed the gross activity he engages in prior to every Bills game ahead of Capital One’s The Match golf event on Wednesday.

In a pre-match Q&A hosted by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, Allen was asked to confirm if he throws up before every game. Allen also shared whether he would do so before the start of the event.

“I do throw up before every game,” Allen admitted. “I probably could [throw up now]. If I start thinking about it, I get a little queasy.”

Josh Allen confirms he throws up before every game 🤢#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/5PW0x7DpQG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2022

Allen also shared that he does not eat on game days.

It might be a good idea for Allen to keep this ritual going in future seasons, as it hasn’t seemed to hurt his production.

In 2021, the 26-year-old threw for the eighth-most yards among all NFL quarterbacks (4,407), along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games. He also rushed for 763 yards and 6 touchdowns.

During the playoffs, Allen had a 77.4 completion percentage. He threw for 637 yards and nine touchdowns with no picks.

While throwing up before a game is unpleasant, one former MLB All-Star may have Allen beat with his nasty pregame ritual.

Allen and Patrick Mahomes were facing off against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the 12-hole match, which took place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.