Josh Allen calls out narrative about him criticizing ex-teammates

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tired of everything he says being taken as an indictment of his former teammates, particularly wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Allen took a moment during his press conference Wednesday to vent some frustration about praise of his current teammates being taken as criticism of those he used to play with. The Bills quarterback even singled out Diggs, who is now with the Houston Texans.

Josh Allen's making it clear his praise for current teammates isn't doubling as a shot at former ones, specifically Stefon Diggs. "I love 14. I still do, but everybody wants to keep making this thing a thing."#Bills pic.twitter.com/MMdSRYgSfT — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 25, 2024

“I’m not trying to tear down anybody. I’ve loved everybody that I’ve played with, and you don’t have to tear other people down to build each other up. We’re building each other up right now. That’s all we’re trying to do. We’re trying to stay together as a team. We really care about each other.

“You know what I mean. Whether it’s former players — again, I love [Diggs]. I still do, but everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing. We’re so focused on what’s going on inside of our building, and that’s the only thing that we care about right now.”

Allen certainly sounds annoyed that this keeps coming up, and it is tough to blame him. There has been a great deal of speculation about Allen’s relationship with Diggs and whether it really fell apart last season, prompting Diggs’ trade to Houston. Allen has consistently spoken highly of Diggs since the trade, though some of his remarks could come off as dismissive.

So far, the Bills do not look like they miss Diggs. They are off to a 3-0 start, and their 112 points lead the league.