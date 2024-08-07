Josh Allen has dismissive quote about Stefon Diggs trade

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered a curiously dismissive take on the absence of wide receiver Stefon Diggs this year following a trade with the Houston Texans.

Allen was asked Wednesday if he missed Diggs, his favorite target over the past four years. The quarterback’s answer was diplomatic, but somewhat surprising all the same.

Bills QB Josh Allen on if he misses WR Stefon Diggs: "Stef's a great player… I don't know if I'd say miss…" https://t.co/85jAJSVK9F pic.twitter.com/xWwe32DikN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 7, 2024

“Stef’s a great player and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen said. “Miss, I don’t know if I’d say miss. He was a guy that was reliable. He’s going to have the juice each and every day. I’m sure he’s bringing it over in Houston. Definitely, you can’t say that you don’t miss that, but I am very happy with what we’ve got going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”

It is a tough question for Allen, who wouldn’t want to disrespect his current teammates. Still, he seems quite content with the way the Bills are constructed now. The team is definitely having some growing pains, but there is talent there.

As for Diggs, as good as he is, he also seemed to be the cause of some headaches for the Bills over the last year or so. It’s probably best that everyone parted ways.