Reporter shares story about Josh Allen blowing up on Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs seemed to grow increasingly frustrated with the Buffalo Bills over the past year or so, and the feeling with his quarterback may have been mutual.

With Diggs having been traded to the Houston Texans this week, Tim Graham of The Athletic shared an interesting story from last season that he at the time chose not to write about. In the latest episode of his “Tim Graham and Friends” podcast, Graham recalled a heated exchange he witnessed between Diggs and Allen following Buffalo’s first game of the season last year.

After Allen threw three interceptions in a 22-16 loss to the New York Jets in Week 1, Graham said several Bills players came up to the quarterback in the locker room with messages of encouragement. Allen had a towel draped over his head and did not say much until Diggs approached him.

According to Graham, Diggs said something to Allen that angered the Pro Bowl quarterback, who snapped back by telling Diggs “it’s one f—ing game!”

“As I recall, I didn’t include it because I didn’t know what Stefon Diggs said to him, but Josh Allen snapped at him. He said, ‘It’s one f—ing game!’ and kind of motioned like I’m not talking to you here,” Graham recalled. “And Diggs walked away and Josh sat there. In retrospect, keeping in mind this was Week 1 when for all we know everyone is hunky dory, but looking back on it I wish I would have included that in my story or made some sort of reference to it. Maybe Stefon Diggs was saying something nice to him, but (Allen) didn’t snap at anybody else.”

After the #Bills week 1 loss to the #Jets, Josh Allen reportedly snapped at Stefon Diggs in the locker room when Diggs said something to Allen… “It’s one f*****g game!” Allen told Diggs. Also in a story written by @ByTimGraham, Stefon Diggs “wore out” the #Bills, some said… pic.twitter.com/eY6S4Uspnl — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 5, 2024

In hindsight, Graham believes the exchange was evidence that Diggs had already been getting under Allen’s skin. That would not be difficult to believe after Diggs no-showed the early part of the offseason without much explanation.

Diggs’ brother Trevon even appeared to call Allen out at one point during the 2023 season. Many felt that Trevon was speaking on behalf of Stefon.

There is no question Diggs was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his time in Buffalo, but it is possible he wore out his welcome even with his own quarterback.