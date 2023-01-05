Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a message for Tee Higgins over the part he played in Monday night’s frightening incident involving Damar Hamlin.

Higgins was turning upfield after making a catch in Monday’s game when he was tackled by Hamlin on a typical football player. Hamlin got up and then collapsed after that tackle, as he went into cardiac arrest and has spent the week fighting for his life.

Higgins has been criticized by some for his part in the play, but Allen made clear Thursday that the Bills in no way hold him responsible for what happened. The Buffalo quarterback, unprompted, said there was nothing Higgins could have done differently, and that he hopes Higgins “doesn’t hold that upon himself.”

Josh Allen closes by unprompted speaking about #Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who collided with Damar Hamlin before Hamlin collapsed. "That's a football play and I hope he doesn't hold that upon himself. There's nothing else he could've done in that situation." https://t.co/gNzYAzj4el — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023

The message is similar to one sent by Hamlin’s family, as they were critical of anyone blaming Higgins and spoke out against any backlash the Bengals wide receiver had been experiencing.

Thursday marked the first official comments from anyone associated with the Bills since Monday’s game was suspended. The remarks came after doctors shared awesome news about Hamlin’s status.