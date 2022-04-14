 Skip to main content
Tom Brady has hilarious reaction to Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter

April 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady after a game

Elon Musk has made a massive offer to buy Twitter, and Tom Brady is hoping for a big favor if the deal goes through.

Musk recently bought a large stake in Twitter. News surfaced on Monday that the billionaire Tesla founder wants to buy Twitter for $43 billion as part of his effort to promote free speech. Tom Brady already has a request.

That infamous scouting combine photo has been haunting Brady for years. His own teammates have even mocked him by having shirts made with the photo on them. Unfortunately, Brady is never going to hear the end of it no matter what Musk does.

