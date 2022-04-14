Tom Brady has hilarious reaction to Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter

Elon Musk has made a massive offer to buy Twitter, and Tom Brady is hoping for a big favor if the deal goes through.

Musk recently bought a large stake in Twitter. News surfaced on Monday that the billionaire Tesla founder wants to buy Twitter for $43 billion as part of his effort to promote free speech. Tom Brady already has a request.

If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022

That infamous scouting combine photo has been haunting Brady for years. His own teammates have even mocked him by having shirts made with the photo on them. Unfortunately, Brady is never going to hear the end of it no matter what Musk does.

Photo: Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports