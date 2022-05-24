Tom Brady has savage trash talk about Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams trades

Tom Brady takes trash talk ahead of “The Match” so seriously that even his own teammate is not safe.

Brady and Aaron Rodgers are preparing to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in this year’s installment of Capital One’s “The Match,” which will be held on June 1. In a promo that was released on Tuesday, Brady took shots at Rodgers and Mahomes over their favorite wide receivers being traded this offseason.

“Who caught Aaron’s? Davante left him. Tyreek left you, Patrick.” The QBs had to bring a receiver for this chip challenge and @TomBrady came out hot 💀 #CapitalOnesTheMatch is June 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/3xCgLbJ5Ye — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2022

That’s cold, Tom. We’re not surprised Brady brought up the Tyreek Hill trade, but did he really have to remind his own partner about Davante Adams leaving Green Bay? Brady should probably refrain from making similar remarks during the main event.

Brady played against Rodgers in “The Match” last year and roasted him leading up to the event. If you thought that would stop now that the two are teammates, you were wrong.