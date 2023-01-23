Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard

Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard.

Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Allen hardly got anything going and missed many passes while playing in the snow. His top target, Stefon Diggs, seemed to have issues with the QB.

After the Bills went 13-3 in the regular season and looked like a Super Bowl team, losing in the divisional round is a disappointment. Allen recognized that.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Allen sat at his locker for a long time after the game before going to shower. The Bills QB reportedly was shocked.

“Josh Allen sat in his locker, still in his uniform, for a long time just looking at his phone and looking almost shocked.

“He finally just hit the shower,” Russini reported.

It’s hard for a team with such high expectations to go out like that. It’s one thing to get eliminated in the divisional round by losing a coin toss. It’s another to go out while laying an egg. Allen knows that.