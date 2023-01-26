Josh Allen addresses wild Damar Hamlin rumors

Josh Allen this week addressed some wild rumors about Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin showed up at the Buffalo Bills’ home playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, fewer than three weeks after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game against Cincy.

But some fans developed a conspiracy theory surrounding Hamlin after noting that his face was never shown and that he was kept in heavy disguise.

It sure seems odd that Damar Hamlin won't show his face. pic.twitter.com/UGQLnxFmIS — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 23, 2023

One theory suggested that Hamlin had a body double/actor standing in for him, and that’s why his face was never shown. The other, absolutely bananas theory, suggested that Hamlin actually died and that there was an impersonator as part of an elaborate cover-up plan. Don’t ask us where people come up with this stuff, but they do.

Anyway, Hamlin met with his teammates before the game. Bills quarterback Allen shut down the rumors while speaking on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement.”

“Yeah, that’s stupid,” Allen said of the rumors. “He was in the locker room with us, pregame. Yes, that was Damar. There’s absolutely zero chance. There’s absolutely zero chance. He’s Damar Hamlin. That’s our guy, that’s our brother. He was with us pregame, postgame, he was up in the suite with his family 100 percent. So people need to stop it.”

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati nine days after his medical emergency. He was able to attend the Divisional Round playoff game fewer than three weeks later.

So why all the caginess with the clothing and hood and mask? Just a thought, but Hamlin is now extremely well known around the country, and especially in Buffalo. He also just went through a serious medical emergency involving his heart. The guy would probably get mobbed for photo and other requests if his face were visible at the stadium.

You think that maybe doctors told him he could go to the game, but to be sure to avoid fan interactions due to his sensitive health situation? It’s just a thought that there might be a more simple explanation for the mysteriousness.